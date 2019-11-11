Crown Princess Mary wears wedding dress out in Tokyo

Fifteen years after her royal wedding to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary stepped out wearing a new wedding dress. Though unlike her Uffe Frank gown from 2004 that was lined with 31 meters of tulle, her recent bridal look was a bit more modern. Mary wore an ivory midi dress by Maria Fekih on Wednesday, October 23, to a cocktail party held in honor of Japan’s newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito.

Crown Princess Mary wore a wedding dress to a cocktail party in Tokyo

The Danish royal’s wool crepe dress, which was made in Denmark, featured playful sleeves with gold glitter dot appliqués, folded pleats at the waistline, and perhaps best of all, pockets! The stylish number was inspired by the “New Look from the 1940s.” Mary customized the dress by adding the gold dots to the waist, creating a belted look. The Australian-born royal completed her sophisticated ensemble with statement earrings, a clutch, and an elegant updo.

Mary and Frederik were among several European royals who traveled to Japan for the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. Among the royals in attendance were Spain’s Queen Letizia and King Felipe, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, and Prince Charles. During her time in Japan, Crown Princess Mary continually wowed with her looks.

The Crown Prince couple traveled to Japan for the enthronement of Japan's new Emperor

Back in August, Frederik’s wife opened up about her approach to fashion and the importance of sustainability. “We haven’t seen ethical consumers penetrate mainstream fashion in the same way we’ve observed other areas and this is partially because consumers have a very irrational buying pattern,” she said. "When we buy clothes, it is often associated with feelings, joy, dreams and passion – and deeply linked to our identity.”

The Crown Princess admitted that her biggest tip for fashion sustainability starts at home. She shared, “I keep clothes that I think my daughters [Princesses Isabella and Josephine] will inherit one day. Other clothes are passed on to people who can benefit from them.”