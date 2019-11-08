Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Over the past few seasons a new love for animal prints has been unleashed, with leopard seemingly leading the way. But there's a wild new contender for the most fashionable animal motif: cow print! Yes, brands are all about bovine. Cow print starred in Ralph Lauren's fall-winter collection and was also embraced by Tory Burch and Missoni. Victoria Beckham's pre fall-winter 2019 collection also brought a cow print moooooood to fashion week.
