In 2019, Meghan Markle gave the trend the royal stamp of approval. For a visit to Smart Works, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the cow print the Plexi heels by Gianvito Rossi, combined with the 'Eliza' dress by Hatch, a cotton twill Oscar de la Renta coat and the Vanity Box Bag by Victoria Beckham. If you love this look as much as we do, keep scrolling for some options to steal Meghan Markle's style!

