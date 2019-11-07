Get Kate Middleton's entire polka dot look (shoes included!) for under $120

A future Queen wearing pants to attend an official engagement was unthinkable just a few years ago, but thankfully times have changed and Kate Middleton is a royal who is showing how to do it in style. In September, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a classic look – an Equipment polka dot top, luxe Gianvito Rossi pumps and Zara culottes – for her visit to the Sunshine House and Young People's Health and Development Center in London. Her outfit, with three great basics, was the perfect office-ready look, so we took notes on how to steal Kate's style for less.

Culottes – cropped A-line pants – have featured in royal wardrobes since the 1980s when they were popularized by Princess Diana. In their most modern incarnation, like the ones worn by Prince William's wife, the simple lines are still there, but with details that add freshness, such as tie belts or buttons on the side pockets. You can find plenty of cropped options this season at Zara that also have that distinctive short hem, ideal to show off your footwear.

These culottes ($35.90), also from Zara, are perfect to copy this royal look and have sailor button details that Kate also loves

Polka dots are one of Duchess Kate's favorite patterns, and this time she went for a sophisticated blouse in white dots on a black background for a truly timeless effect. While Kate's exact shirt retails for $140, the Damon Button Up Shirt by About Us (Revolve, $38) has a similar semi-structured cut that's a great dupe.

Kate's blouse was a bit pricier – this About Us top retails for just $38 at Revolve

For a killer look, the fashion icon added stylish shoes: black Gianvito Rossi suede pumps with a block heel. We propose these Alice Pumps by Abella (DSW, $44.99). These are both more comfortable options, given their 2" heel height, and lengthen your legs thanks to the pointed toe and shiny patent leather trim.

Finish the outfit with classic block heel shoes, like these Alice Pumps by Abella (DSW, $44.99)

Kate Middleton's style is always elegant and sophisticated, which is why it is copied by fans all over the world. Still, it's great to know that copying the Duchess' outfits doesn't come with a royal budget!