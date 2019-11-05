The MTV Europe Music Awards a.k.a EMAs honored some of America’s top musical talent in Seville, Spain, including Shawn Mendes who won Best Artist, Billie Eilish, who took home the Best Song and Best New Artist awards and Halsey who was a winner under the Best Pop category.

As expected when it comes to these kinds of star-studded events, celebrities dressed to impress with several memorable get-ups. The night’s host, Becky G, was one of the most standout celebs wearing a fiery red number from the new Giambattista Valli x HM collection, out November 7.

