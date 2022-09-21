Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has recruited a diverse group of celebs to star in the solution-oriented brand-new bra campaign. Described as the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear, the company tapped Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore as ambassadors.

A total of 50 inspiring women join the campaign to emphasize the brand’s dedication to providing ageless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds. The SKIMS Bra Campaign links a range of women together across four decades to celebrate individuality and confidence.

©Vanessa Beecroft



Becky G, Brooke Shields and more star in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS new bra campaign

These six celebrities share an underlying connection – female confidence – that speaks to the brand’s continued ethos of empowering all women. The campaign also features 50 women with unique personalities and diverse backgrounds, from McDonald’s Servers and nurses to mechanics and CEOs.

“We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS’s biggest campaign yet, and I couldn’t be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life,“ Kim says. ”Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

©Vanessa Beecroft



Becky G, Brooke Shields and more star in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS new bra campaign

SKIMS was created for every woman, with comfort and support at the forefront of innovation and development. Allowing women to take on their ever-changing daily roles, the newest collection of incredibly comfortable second skin solutions fit every single need, shape, and want of every woman. SKIMS brings confidence and comfort to every age in the new Bra Campaign.

Shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, an artist with a longstanding creative relationship with the brand, the bra campaign will debut across digital and social platforms. The SKIMS Bra Campaign launched on September 20th, on Skims.com and across Skim’s social platforms.