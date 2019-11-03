Royal Roundup: Meghan Markle's best post-pregnancy looks

Meghan Markle may bear the title of Duchess of Sussex but did you that the brunette beauty is also the queen of style? The former Suits star has been serving fashion ~lewks~ since… well, forever! From her days on television to her days as a royal, Meghan has created her own path when it comes to royal style, rocking sneakers and getting outfit inspiration from none other than sis-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife recently confessed to having a tough year in their documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Baby Archie's parents said they are struggling with social scrutiny as a royal family and Meghan specifically with her new role as a mother and a newlywed. Through it all, Meghan has remained graceful, poised and as always, stylish. Take a look:

The Duchess of Sussex is constantly showing people around the world that although she is a royal, she is, before anything, human and is not afraid of making fashion statements or dressing as she sees fit to any occasion. As any royal knows, dresses are part of the unspoken dress code and Meghan obviously owns quite a bit of them, but she has also often made public appearances in jeans, sneakers and casual blazers.

