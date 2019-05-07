Enrique Iglesias' twin sisters Victoria and Cristina make debut at the Met Gala
Victoria and Cristina, the beautiful twin daughters of Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger made their grand debuts at the Met Gala on Monday evening.
The pair looked beautiful in feathered dresses by Oscar de la Renta.
The gorgeous gowns were inspired by Hollywood icon Ginger Rogers.
The pair looked like a couple of pros as they mingled with the great and the good at the prestigious gala.
