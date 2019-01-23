Adrienne Bailon launched her passion project, her jewelry line, XIXI, last November. It's been a smashing success. Her debut collection – Faith & Familia, a four-piece assortment made up of gold plated earrings, pendants and a bedazzled choker necklace, has already sold out once and was currently restocked, while her most recent collection, Star of Wonder is partially sold out, and we can see why. Not only are the standout pieces super cute and fun to wear, but they’re also decently priced (nothing over $45). Scroll through to see all the baubles in her coveted fashion jewelry line.