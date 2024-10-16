Sydney Sweeney shows off her impressive transformation to play boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney is taking on a new type of role. The actress, known for her blonde characters, will be playing Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic based on her career as a groundbreaking boxer in the '80s and '90s, a time when women didn't have a presence in the sport.

© GettyImages Sweeney appears to be very excited about the project, which is expected to be released at some point next year.

Following some images shared by the paparazzi, Sweeney decided to share a better look with her followers, providing them with higher images of her new hairstyle and toned arms.

The post is made up of various photos taken on the set of the film, showing Sweeney outside her trailer and standing by her chair, which reads "Christy Martin." They show Sweeney with curly brown hair and with prominent biceps and triceps.

"Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now," Sweeney captioned the post. "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon."

More details about the film

The film, which remains untitled, will be directed by David Michôd and follows Martin's rise to fame, which reached its peak in the '90s. It costars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry, and Katy O’Brian.

Martin's life was filled with highs and lows, including violent behavior and abuse from her husband and manager Jim Martin. "First of all, I trusted Jim Martin, and he was 25 years older than me," said Martin in an interview with CBS News, where she discussed the abuse she experienced throughout their relationship. "He was my coach. I felt like this was someone that I could open up and bear my soul to."