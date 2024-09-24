Johnny Depp plays Spanish guitar for the first time while visiting 'El Hormiguero' in Madrid

Johnny Depp is in Spain promoting his new film, "Modi." The actor is back in action and traveled to Europe to participate in the San Sebastián Film Festival. As is usual for stars, the actor made an obligatory pit stop at a Spanish television program, "El Hormiguero," to talk about his latest venture and more.

The star of "Edward Scissorhands" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" has a deep passion for music. After his infamous trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, he went on tour with his musical group, Hollywood Vampires. While visiting "El Hormiguero," Depp was introduced to a Spanish guitar used mainly in classical music.

Johnny seemed very impressed with the wooden musical instrument and improvised a few cords. "My first love was music," he told the host. "Music was the one who saved me during my youth," he revealed.

Amber Heard, who relocated to Madrid following the legal battle with Johnny Depp, encountered a paparazzi who inquired about her thoughts on Johnny Depp's visit to Spain. A question that has renewed interest in the intense moments of the legal battle that unfolded between the former couple. Amber stated that it's a chapter from her past and she's now embarking on a new stage in her life. "I'm living here in Madrid, I love Spain," she said. "I'm very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don't feel like thinking or talking about it, because I'm happy and in peace."

The Virginia defamation case between the former couple ended after her move. The jury unanimously decided that Amber Heard should pay Johnny Depp $15 million. According to the court's decision, they also supported Heard’s countersuit, ruling that she should receive a compensation of $2 million. Additionally, it was revealed that Heard had already paid Depp $1 million. Following this, she shifted her attention towards her other professional projects and her responsibilities as a mother.

© The Grosby Group Amber Heard smiles as she takes her daughter Oonagh Paige shopping for treats in Madrid, Spain. The 'Aquaman' star, 37, and the cute tot were spotted at an American grocery store where they bought candy. Heard looked stylish for the outing, wearing her long hair in braids and pairing chunky heeled loafers with skinny leather pants and a plaid shirt, topping off with a red blazer and black overcoat. She looked happy and relaxed as she swung her two-year-old as they walked.

Amber Heard feels right at home

According to Amber, what she loves the most about Spain is the country's "moral values." Also, "the people, the vibes. People here are very respectful and happy. I appreciate that."

Amber is focused on her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. During her free time, she frequently spotted taking her toddler to enjoy the playgrounds in the beautiful parks around her neighborhood. Additionally, she is often seen accompanying her little one to engage in swimming classes held at a nearby recreation center.

Amber Heard, known for her role as Mera in "Aquaman," has been actively involved in several recent projects. One of her notable works is the movie "In Fire," where she co-stars with Eduardo Noriega. Additionally, she stars in "Aquaman 2," alongside Jason Momoa. Notably, in late 2023, shortly after the release of "Aquaman 2," Heard delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes images from the set, providing a glimpse into the production process.