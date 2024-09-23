Johnny Depp travels to Madrid; ex-wife Amber Heard reacts

A little over two years have passed since the infamous trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The controversial legal battle pitted the former couple against each other, putting what went down in their relationship under the microscope. The trial ended in Depp's favor and marked the beginning of a new life for the actress, who decided to find refuge in Spain with her daughter.

The actress first moved to Mallorca, where she lived a secluded life away from the paparazzi and public attention. Later, she moved to Madrid, where she also tried to stay under the radar by living a relatively low-key lifestyle while enjoying the local cuisine and Spanish culture.

© The Grosby Group 37-year old The American Actress Amber Heard enjoys a walk through the Spanish streets of Madrid with her daughter as Amber seemed fully recovered and happy after injuring her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon.

Despite her quiet lifestyle, she recently encountered a few paparazzi who asked her what she thought about Johnny Depp's visit to Spain. The actor is expected to arrive in San Sebastian on September 24, where he will present his latest project at the film festival. Depp's late film, "Modi," sheds light on the life of the painter Amedeo Modigliani.

Amber said that it is a chapter of her past and that she is now facing a new stage in her life."I'm living here in Madrid, I love Spain," she said. "I'm very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don't feel like thinking or talking about it, because I'm happy and in peace."

© The Grosby Group 37-year old The American Actress Amber Heard enjoys a walk through the Spanish streets of Madrid with her daughter as Amber seemed fully recovered and in happy mode after injuring her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon.

The Virginia defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended after her move. Six weeks after each side presented their arguments, the jury unanimously decided that Amber Heard should pay Johnny Depp $15 million. The jury also favored Heard’s countersuit, saying she should receive $2 million. Heard paid Depp $1 million and began focusing on other projects and her role as a mother.



Her refuge in Spain

According to the star, what she loves the most about Spain is the country's "moral values. "Also, the people, the vibes. People here are very respectful and happy. I appreciate that."

After the verdict, Amber is focused on her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. On several occasions, she has been captured taking the toddler to play in the parks around her home or attending swimming classes at a nearby center.

© The Grosby Group Amber Heard smiles as she takes her daughter Oonagh Paige shopping for treats in Madrid, Spain. The 'Aquaman' star, 37, and the cute tot were spotted at an American grocery store where they bought candy. Heard looked stylish for the outing, wearing her long hair in braids and pairing chunky heeled loafers with skinny leather pants and a plaid shirt, topping off with a red blazer and black overcoat. She looked happy and relaxed as she swung her two-year-old as they walked.

In early 2024, Amber Heard and her daughter welcomed David Heard, Amber's father, and Whitney, the actress's sister. Amber has been diligently learning Spanish and impressively mastering the language with a local accent.

Her recent roles in the cinema

Amber Heard's recent projects include "In Fire," in which she co-stars with Eduardo Noriega, and "Aquaman 2," in which she reprises her role as Mera alongside Jason Momoa. In late 2023, shortly after the release of "Aquaman 2," Heard shared images from the set.