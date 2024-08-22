Andre Agassi cheers on Carlos Alcaraz on exhibition match against Novak Djokovic; 'Hit it, man!'

Andre Agassi is stoking the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. As we get ready for the US Open, tennis players and legends have been meeting on exhibition matches. One of the most exciting ones featured the two top tennis players in the world right now, Alcaraz and Djokovic, playing against each other in a teams match. Rounding things out were retired legends Agassi and John McEnroe.

© Frey/TPN Alcaraz and Agassi at the US Open

Exhibition matches are played to showcase the players' styles and personalities, all the while entertaining audience members. On this occasion, they also allowed the chance to watch Alcaraz and Agassi team up, a thrilling moment for tennis fans of all ages.

In a clip shared by the US Open, Alcaraz and Agassi are rallying against Djokovic and McEnroe. They all have microphones, allowing people to listen in on their commentary.

As they played a tough point, Agassi is heard encouraging Alcaraz. "Hit it man, hit it!" he said as Alcaraz showed some of what he does best, hitting a ball that appeared to be completely out of reach.

You can watch the full moment below.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's rivalry

Over the past years, Djokovic and Alcaraz have fostered a great rivalry. At the Paris Olympics in July, the two made it to the men's single finals, with Djokovic walking away with gold and a Golden Slam, a rare achievement that occurs when tennis players win the four major Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold. Only five players have achieved this feat.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced off seven times, with Djokovic leaving with four wins while Alcaraz trails with four losses.

The US Open kicked off on August 19th. Finals are scheduled for September 7 and 8.