Pedro Almodóvar shares teaser for 'The Room Next Door', his first English feature

Pedro Almodóvar is sharing the first look at his first full-length feature in English. The teaser for "The Room Next Door" was shared earlier this morning, showing Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in what seems to be a psycho-drama trailing two women with an intense relationship. For fans of Almodóvar's work, the teaser is a promise for some of what he does best.

"The Room Next Door" is scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month, and will premiere in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 20th. It will premiere nationwide on January 2025.

The film follows two writers, a best-selling novelist and a war journalist, who reconnect. Their meeting prompts the two to revisit their past while encountering some challenges in their newfound connection. The clip shows that the women have a strong bond, with the scenes demonstrating an intimacy, yet teasing something dangerous lurking underneath.

"The Room Next Door" co-stars John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola, and Juan Diego Botto.

Almodóvar's comments on his new film

Almodóvar has been preparing for his English feature debut for years. He's directed two shorts in English in the past, and canceled a feature that he had been working on with Cate Blanchett after getting overwhelmed by the amount of work that the project would require.

“I’m preparing my new film, but at a moderate pace," he said in an interview with El Pais. "We’ve planned to shoot three weeks of exterior shots in New York in October and the interiors in Spain, when there are very few usable daylight hours. I already have the locations set, although my problem is that the two leading actresses are very busy. Neither of them are available before August; if it were up to me, we’d already be filming.”

