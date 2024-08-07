Pedro Almodóvar shares poster of 'The Room Next Door,' his first feature in English

Pedro Almodóvar's full-length English debut is coming later this year. "The Room Next Door" marks a big moment in his illustrious career, marking his first feature film that will be spoken mostly in English. It stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, with the studio sharing a first look at its official trailer.

The poster was shared by Sony Classics and shows Moore and Swinton's faces over a maroon background. "The Room Next Door, the first English language feature from Pedro Almodovar, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton," reads the post's caption. "Only in theaters this December."

The film co-stars John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola, and is based on a novel written by Sigrid Nunez. Almodóvar is writing the script and directing, as he tends to do with his Spanish-language projects.

"The Room Next Door" is a highly anticipated film, with Almodóvar wanting to direct in English for some time now. In 2022, he shared the news that he was dropping out of a project he'd been developing with Cate Blanchett. “I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realize this film,” he said in a statement.

© Lars Niki Almodovar and Julianne Moore have known each other for years

Almodóvar's film with Pedro Pascal

Almodóvar has worked with various English-speaking stars in the past, including in his short films "The Human Voice," with Tilda Swinton, and "Strange Way of Life," with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. When discussing the latter short, which follows two cowboys involved in a passionate affair, Almodóvar discussed his desire to write in English. “Even though we have our own western type, the spaghetti western, I wanted to make it a classic western," he said to The New York Times.

Pascal spoke of how honored he was to work with Almodóvar, revealing that he'd seen his films as a young man. “I remember it feeling like going to a new amusement park,” he said. “An entire world of color and play and a kind of naughty rebelión was introduced to my experience.”