Merengue song ‘La Vaca’ goes viral as TikTokers translate lyrics worldwide

In a captivating cultural phenomenon, Mala Fe’s merengue classic “La Vaca” is making a comeback, all thanks to the global TikTok community. This lively track, a staple at Latino birthdays and weddings since the early 2000s, is now reaching new audiences worldwide, courtesy of the creative translations by language-savvy TikTokers.

The journey of “La Vaca” to viral fame began with the efforts of TikTok user Maddie’s Mundo, a renowned translator of Spanish-language songs into English. On May 5, Maddie posted a video translating “La Vaca,” and the response was nothing short of explosive.

The video quickly amassed over 23.1 million views, catapulting the song and Maddie into the spotlight. Following the initial success, Maddie shared a complete English translation version. She thanked her followers for their support, marking a significant milestone in her social media career.

Global Translation Trend

The catchy chorus of “La Vaca,” which goes: “La vaca, ¡mu! / La vaca, ¡mu! / La vaca, ¡mu! / La misma vaca. Tengo una vaca lechera, una vaca de verda’ / Tengo una vaca lechera, una vaca de verda’ / No la vendo ni la cambio si usted la quiere comprar / No la vendo ni la cambio si usted la quiere comprar,” has now transcended linguistic barriers. Inspired by Maddie’s viral video, TikTokers from various countries have translated the song’s lyrics into their native tongues, sharing the joy of the rhythmic gem with wider audiences.

From French to Japanese and from Swahili to Russian, users post their versions of “La Vaca,” complete with local dialects and cultural nuances. This global translation trend has revived interest in the song and fostered a sense of international community through shared musical enjoyment.

The viral spread of “La Vaca” highlights the power of social media in bridging cultural gaps and promoting global understanding. Songs like “La Vaca” serve as cultural artifacts, and their translation and dissemination help preserve and celebrate diverse musical traditions.

Moreover, the resurgence of “La Vaca” on TikTok illustrates the platform’s potential to revive and repurpose older musical hits for new audiences. This trend breathes new life into classic tracks and introduces them to generations who may have yet to experience the original releases.