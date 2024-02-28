SXSW 2024: Christian Nodal and more Latin artists to perform

SXSW is one of the most beloved festivals in the country. The annual event is a conglomerate of film, media, music, and all manner of conferences, gathering the best in each field in Austin, Texas. This year’s festival will take place on March 8th, running until March 16th.

In the case of music, it’s a good year for Latin artists. This musical portion of the festival will run from March 11th until the 16th, and will feature all manner of artists, from global sensations like Christian Nodal, to rising young musicians that you have on your radar. Scroll down to learn more:

Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal will be performing on March 15th. The Mexican artist is in a great place right now, winning Latin Grammys, releasing new music, including “La Intencion” with Peso Pluma, and embarking on a summer tour across Europe. The tour kicks off on June 28 and features stops in Zurich, London, Paris, Madrid, and more.

J Noa

J Noa is Dominican rapper who’s earned nominations for the Latin Grammys and tackles subjects like teen pregnancy, her country’s gonverment, and more. She’s only 18 years old, which is pretty impressive.

Rubio

Rubio is the musical project of Chilean musician Francisca Straube. Last year, she released her third full lenght album, “Venus & Blue,” which blends strings with electronic sounds with relaxing and beautiful results. She’s marking her return to SXSW, performing on March 14th.

Bodine

Bodine embodies a mixture of cultures and genres. Born in the Netherlands and raised in Puerto Rico, Bodine is now based in Miami; all of these locations can be felt thtough her music, which mixes reggaeton, R&B, and more. She’s performing on March 12th.

Boza

Boza is one of the biggest stars from Panana, having collaborations with artists like Ozuna, Lunay, and more. He’s performing on SXSW on March 14th.

Moffa

Moffa is a Puerto Rican artist, known for his amazing collaborations with Karol G, Manuel Turizo, and many other urban performers. His music blends various sounds, including pop, reggaeton, and more. He’s scheduled to perform on March 14th.