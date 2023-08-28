Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, who just reacquired Smosh, makes their return to the red carpet as a duo. We asked the duo to tell us their favorite memory together, “It’s kind of like one memory in my head but in the earliest, earliest days of making videos together, we were just, passing the night away on those hot summer nights in my roomm making little jokes on the webcam. And we’d be like, ‘oh, you want to go get a soda?’ And then we’d go drive to, like, the local grocery store and go to the vending machine and get a soda at, like, 2 a.m. The simple things,” Hecox said. “Yeah.The late night Denny’s runs were always a good one too,” Padilla cosigned.