One of the most highly anticipated music festivals of the year is quickly approaching. Lollapalooza is set to bring several fan-favorite artists and up-and-coming musicians, all bringing a very distinctive sound throughout the 4-day event. Among the list of acclaimed acts taking the stage at Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, Latin musicians are making a mark in 2023.

Starting with Karol G’s historic performance as the top-lining acts at Lollapalooza.