Anitta will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show on June 10th. The Brazilian global pop superstar will join GRAMMY-award winner Burna Boy during the Pepsi entertainment spectacle.

The “Envolver” interpreter will bring her renowned high-energy pop production to the biggest annual sporting event in the world, set to take place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium. “I’m so excited that the news is finally out! I’m delighted to be performing at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi, and I can’t wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy,” Anitta said. “We’re going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on June 10th - you won’t want to miss this!”

To generate excitement for their upcoming performance, Pepsi released a dynamic short film, “The Prep,” featuring Anitta and Burna Boy in true Pepsi fashion. In the film, we witness each artist getting ready in their football-themed dressing rooms while listening to Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” and Anitta’s “Envolver.” They then go to the iconic UEFA Champions League tunnel and walk together into a packed stadium, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Pepsi offers fans a unique chance to participate in their show-stopping performance through the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. The challenge, launched in March, urged fans to showcase their exceptional ball skills and dance moves. This is the first time Pepsi is giving such an opportunity to its fans.

“Each year, we are proud to work with the biggest and most exciting names in music to provide first-class entertainment moments for fans around the world,” said Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s Senior Director of Global Marketing. “This year’s 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi will be co-headlined by global superstars Anitta and Burna Boy - two artists who embody our ‘Thirsty For More’ philosophy, which celebrates people’s thirst for life - and we’re excited to see fans actively being part of this unmissable show via the #PepsiKickOffShow challenge. It’s going to be a truly fantastic spectacle!”

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein commented: “This season’s spectacle promises to be unforgettable, with an exciting line-up of artists set to take the stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul. We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Pepsi, which enables us to bring even more excitement to fans, and we are looking forward to sharing this season’s UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi with everyone.”

For the seventh consecutive year, Pepsi and UEFA are celebrating the Champions League Final with a spectacular music performance featuring the world’s most captivating artists. This event brings together football and music enthusiasts for an unforgettable entertainment experience. Known as The Kick Off Show by Pepsi, it will be broadcasted in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, just moments before the highly anticipated fixture of the club football calendar begins. This event perfectly embodies Pepsi’s global campaign, “Thirsty For More.”

Fans can watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and the official UEFA YouTube and TikTok channels.