When and where to enjoy Maluma’s upcoming ‘Don Juan World Tour’

Maluma is preparing to retake the road following the wildly successful “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022.” The global Latin music idol recently announced the U.S. leg of his “Don Juan World Tour.”

The Colombian star promises a groundbreaking experience for his devoted fans during his 30-city tour throughout the United States. The tour starts on August 31st in Sacramento, California, with a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. The star will also sing at the Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kaseya Center in Miami.

©GettyImages



Maluma attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

According to the press release shared with HOLA! USA, the global sensation will bring his signature “Don Juan” to life on the concert stage while singing all of his greatest hits, such as “Hawai,” “Felices Los Cuatro,” “Sobrio,” “Diablo, que Chimba,” and many more.

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan,” Maluma said. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time, alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other, and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”

The tour pre-sale begins this Thursday, May 25, at 10 am (local time), and the general ticket sale begins Friday, May 26, at 10 am (local time) through www.cmnevents.com.

Find below the official U.S. tour dates of the “Don Juan World Tour”

Thursday, August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sunday, September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sunday, September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wednesday, September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena

Friday, September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Saturday, September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Thursday, September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Friday, September 22nd, Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Sunday, September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)

Friday, September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

Saturday, September 30th, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sunday, October 1st Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Friday, October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sunday, October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thursday, October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Sunday, October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Thursday, October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sunday, October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena

Thursday, October 26th, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Saturday, October 28th, Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sunday, October 29th, Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

Friday, November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, November 4th, Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Additional dates may be added in the coming weeks.