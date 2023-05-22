When and where to enjoy Maluma’s upcoming ‘Don Juan World Tour’

Maluma is preparing to retake the road following the wildly successful “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022.” The global Latin music idol recently announced the U.S. leg of his “Don Juan World Tour.”
The Colombian star promises a groundbreaking experience for his devoted fans during his 30-city tour throughout the United States. The tour starts on August 31st in Sacramento, California, with a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. The star will also sing at the Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kaseya Center in Miami.
According to the press release shared with HOLA! USA, the global sensation will bring his signature “Don Juan” to life on the concert stage while singing all of his greatest hits, such as “Hawai,” “Felices Los Cuatro,” “Sobrio,” “Diablo, que Chimba,” and many more.
“I am so excited to return to arenas around the US this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan,” Maluma said. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time, alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other, and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”
The tour pre-sale begins this Thursday, May 25, at 10 am (local time), and the general ticket sale begins Friday, May 26, at 10 am (local time) through www.cmnevents.com.
Find below the official U.S. tour dates of the “Don Juan World Tour”
- Thursday, August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Saturday, September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sunday, September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Wednesday, September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Saturday, September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
- Sunday, September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- Wednesday, September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena
- Friday, September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
- Saturday, September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Thursday, September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Friday, September 22nd, Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
- Sunday, September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)
- Friday, September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center
- Saturday, September 30th, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Sunday, October 1st Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
- Thursday, October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- Friday, October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Sunday, October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Thursday, October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
- Saturday, October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena
- Sunday, October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
- Thursday, October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Saturday, October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sunday, October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena
- Thursday, October 26th, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Saturday, October 28th, Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Sunday, October 29th, Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena
- Friday, November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Saturday, November 4th, Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Additional dates may be added in the coming weeks.