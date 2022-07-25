Maluma kicks out women fighting in one of his concerts [VIDEO]

Maluma took his “Papi Juancho World Tour” to Europe. Although it was an excellent experience for the Colombian singer, during his concert in Chiclana, Spain, things got out of control when two fans began fighting. For everyone’s safety, the singer and actor took matters into his own hands.

In the viral video, we can see Maluma onstage demanding two fans to get out of his show. “Hold on... Look, I don’t have a damn idea what your names are, but those who were fighting should leave my concert, bye, bye, bye,” the interpreter of “Felices Los cuatro,” said, visibly annoyed.

“Get out! Here we only have positive energy”, the artist told them, saying the people of Chiclana is “a city full of art, talented and beautiful people.”

Maluma just wants to sing in Spanish

The singer — whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias — said he wants to continue doing what he loves the most. “I’m a dreamer. I never want to stop dreaming. I never want to stop making art,” the 28-year-old Colombian singer told TODAY.

The Medellín native also said that he would “change the face” of his culture; therefore, singing in his native Spanish language is something he plans to stick to.

“I don’t have to sing in English to be recognized or feel admired from people from the States or around the world. I’m going to tell my story,” he said. “And that story is going to be in Spanish. I’m still here and it’s working.”

©GettyImages



Maluma performs on stage at Starlite Festival on July 20, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

He is a fashion designer

In June, Maluma added more designs to his Macy’s collection! The Colombian singer, actor, and businessman dropped Royalty by Maluma in partnership with Reunited Clothing earlier this year with pieces specially desinged with bold men and women in mind.

To continue exploring his lifelong admiration for artistry and high fashion, he launched the 2022 Summer collections inspired by Colombia’s coast. The versatile pieces continue bringing style to the community at accessible prices, never skimping on quality and style.