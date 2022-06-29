Maluma shopping spree goes wrong! Star tries to disguise while shopping his new collection at Macy’s

Maluma added more designs to his Macy’s collection! The Colombian singer, actor, and businessman dropped Royalty by Maluma in partnership with Reunited Clothing earlier this year with pieces specially desinged with bold men and women in mind.

To continue exploring his lifelong admiration for artistry and high fashion, he launched the 2022 Summer collections inspired by Colombia’s coast. The versatile pieces continue bringing style to the community at accessible prices, never skimping on quality and style.

©Macy's



Royalty by Maluma

“I truly can’t wait for my fans, fashion lovers, and the customers at Macy’s to see this collection that makes you want to go on vacation by wearing the pieces,” shares Maluma. “This is my first time designing a summer collection, and for me, it was special because I had the opportunity to design bathing suits for women, an experience that was completely memorable and inspiring.”

©Royalty by Maluma/Macy's



Royalty by Maluma

“It was important for me to share in this collection more of the coastal side of Colombia that inspires me like Cartagena and Santa Marta, which have clear blue waters, picturesque beaches, and my love for the island scene.,” he adds. “In our Winter 2022 collection, my hometown of Medellin (a city) was of inspiration, and this collection, it takes you to the beach side of Colombia that many might not know about. And, I want to continue sharing Colombia with the world in all ways.”

©Royalty by Maluma/ Macy's



Royalty by Maluma

The collection features must-have statement sets while embracing inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix and match. Royalty by Maluma is available in sizes XS to XXL.