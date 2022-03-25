Maluma launches production company Royalty Films & directs his first music video

Maluma is expanding his business horizons, exploring differenct facets of the entertainment industry with his latest venture.

This week, the Colombian superstar released his latest song, “Mojando Asientos,” dropping a music video that serves as his directorial debut alongside the track. At the same time, Maluma also unveiled his new production company Royalty Films.

Co-directed by Cesar “TES” Pimienta and Rayner Alba “PHRAA,” this music video is the company’s first-ever release, according to reports from Billboard. Both TES and PHRAA are the first creators to join Royalty Films, which was created by Maluma to support new Latin creatives within the music, film and television and commercial fields.

From this point forward, Maluma will direct and produce almost all of his music videos. Plus, via Royalty Films, he aims to provide opportunities to young creatives who are part of his foundation, El Arte De Los Sueños, and produce stories that “have not been told as Latinos and visually continue to disrupt by working with upcoming talent, who want to creative come out of their comfort zone,” according to a press release.

“I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists,” the singer said in a statement. “Royalty Films has been a dream that we wanted to accomplish and now we have the expertise and in-house talent and I am happy to collaborate with TES and PHRAA who know me so well and believe in my vision.”

He continued, “I am very thankful to all of the directors that have worked with me in the past from whom I have learned so much and have been as inspiration.”

This is just the latest business venture for Maluma, who has been exploring avenues outside of music recently. Earlier this year, he launched the Royalty fragrance line and his first fashion collection for men and women in partnership with Macy’s.

His next album is expected to drop later this year.