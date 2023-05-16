Hip-hop, also known as rap music, originated in the Bronx, New York City is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To recognize this movement, Amazon Music explores the intersection between Latin and hip-hop and how they are influencing youth culture today with “Hip-Hop X Siempre,” a campaign featuring curated and exclusive programming, editorial content, including an Amazon Original by Eladio Carrión, and experiential activations.

“Latinos have been an inherent part of hip-hop from its start, and hip-hop continues to inspire our culture and past, present and future generations,” said Rocio Guerrero, head of Global Latin, Amazon Music. “Latino artists take inspiration from hip-hop beats and lyrics, infusing them with traditional Latin rhythms to make the genre our own, ultimately aiding its global reach and relevance. ‘Hip-hop X Siempre’ pays respect to this shared history and its impact on our culture by highlighting the diverse and intergenerational voices of the movement.”

Rap’s 50th anniversary: Amazon Music honors the Latinos who contributed to the evolution of hip-hop

“Hip-Hop X Siempre” will trace the genre’s evolution within the Latino community and music culture by highlighting influential Latino contributors. “Hip-hop is my closest friend; it’s always been there for me,” says rapper Eladio Carrión.

“It was a rebellious act to listen to it, even more, rebellious to join it and become a rapper when they [my family] wanted me to be a traditional mariachi singer,” says Snow Tha Product. “You know what I mean? They wanted me to be a Catholic woman and get married, do all these things, and then I’ve become what I am now.”

“If it weren’t for hip-hop, I wouldn’t know what I’d be doing. [Hip-hop] became my life, my family, the reason my son’s going to have a good life.”

“Hip-hop is respect for the spoken word,” says Residente. “To use the power of spoken word as a tool for social change.”

Eladio Carrión, Snow Tha Product and Residente

In addition to adding new playlists, including “Hip-Hop x Siempre,” “Sin Filtro,” “pov: ur hyped,” “Puro Trap,” and “Puro Rap,” Amazon Music worked with legendary producer, rapper, and DJ Tony Touch to create the original score “Toca’s Theme.” The tune is part of the brand spot, teaser, and documentary with visuals created by Puerto Rican multidisciplinary artist and storyteller COVL.

As informed by Amazon Music, the “Hip Hop X Siempre” documentary, executive produced by Jessy Terrero, will look to the past to remember and celebrate the Latinos who were a foundational part of hip-hop.

The clip will feature artists from the East and West Coast of the United States and more legendary figures from all over Latin America and the Caribbean. Viewers will hear from iconic figures like Fat Joe, B-Real, N.O.R.E., and Residente, and newer voices on the scene, including Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers, Alemán, Snow Tha Product, Villano Antillano, and Trueno.

The documentary will have its global live premiere on May 24, followed by a panel held during a special event in New York. “Hip-Hop X Siempre” is running alongside “50 & Forever,” a program by Amazon Music to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.