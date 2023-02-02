This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced, presenting us with a wide array of genres and pop culture eras.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates all music, celebrating artists that have left their imprint in the industry. To be eligible for this year’s ballot, the musician’s first single or record must have been released before the year 1998.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said the chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.

Ballots containing the nominees will be sent out to voting members in the music industry, who’ll decide who wins the honor.