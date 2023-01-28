New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rosalía, Christian Nodal, Milpa, and more

January is almost over and it’s been a great month for new music! Get your weekend started by checking out some of the hottest releases that dropped this week from some of your favorite artists and rising stars.
1. Rosalía - LLYLM
Rosalía starts 2023 with a banger titled “LLYLM.” With lyrics like “I don’t need honesty Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me,” the track will have you feeling some type of way.
2. Christian Nodal -Por El Resto De Tu Vida
Christian Nodal kicks off 2023 with the romantic new bolero, “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” The love song features Argentinian pop star, Tini. The new song is a sneak peek from his upcoming album “Forajido2” and is composed by Edgar Barrera, Elena Rose, and Nodal. The single comes with a beautiful video filmed in Argentina.
3. Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee - Panties & Brasieres
Rauw Alejandro surprises fans with a collaboration with Daddy Yankee. The surprise drop is titled “Panties Y Brasieres.” The tribute to Daddy Yankee comes on the heels of Alejandro’s wildly successful new album Saturno.
4. Milpa - Currulao De Protesta
Milpa, a collective of multi-instrumentalists, composers, poets, and cultural artists from the Inland Empire drops “Currulao De Protesta.” “Soulaso, like the sunshine, we give it all, from the soul to the sun. Created with love in the Dino/IE Southern California, where the hustle is thick, the land is abundant, and the people are heartfelt,” the band wrote on Instagram.
5. P!nk -Trustfall
The one and only P!nk releases “Trsutfall.” The song is also the title of her upcoming album. It comes with an epic music video.
6. DannyLux - El Hombre Perfecto
Danny Lux releases “El Hombre Perfecto.” The bachata-inspired love song is a switch from his usual Alternative Sierreño sound. The release comes after the announcement that he will be making his Coachella debut this year.
7. Samia - Honey
26-year-old Samia gets vulnerable and candid with “Honey.” The lyrics are all about overcoming your insecurities.
8. Sam Smith - I’m Not Here To Make Friends
Sam Smith collaborates again with Jessie Reyez, this time releasing, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” The song and music video premiered on Youtube with over 270k views on Youtube and is currently #17 on trending.
9. Ysrael Barajas - Si Dios Conmigo, Quién Contra Mi
From Tijuana, México the newest Gen Z Sierreño artist, Ysrael Barajas brings us a new song dedicated to his close friend who passed away.
10. Christian Alicea - Sube Tela
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Christian Alicea releases “Sube Tela.” The artist is making his mark with salsa and merengue in today’s music with his authentic sound and urban influences with an authentic sound.