New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rosalía, Christian Nodal, Milpa, and more

January is almost over and it’s been a great month for new music! Get your weekend started by checking out some of the hottest releases that dropped this week from some of your favorite artists and rising stars.

1. Rosalía - LLYLM

Rosalía starts 2023 with a banger titled “LLYLM.” With lyrics like “I don’t need honesty Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me,” the track will have you feeling some type of way.



2. Christian Nodal -Por El Resto De Tu Vida

Christian Nodal kicks off 2023 with the romantic new bolero, “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” The love song features Argentinian pop star, Tini. The new song is a sneak peek from his upcoming album “Forajido2” and is composed by Edgar Barrera, Elena Rose, and Nodal. The single comes with a beautiful video filmed in Argentina.



3. Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee - Panties & Brasieres

Rauw Alejandro surprises fans with a collaboration with Daddy Yankee. The surprise drop is titled “Panties Y Brasieres.” The tribute to Daddy Yankee comes on the heels of Alejandro’s wildly successful new album Saturno.



4. Milpa - Currulao De Protesta

Milpa, a collective of multi-instrumentalists, composers, poets, and cultural artists from the Inland Empire drops “Currulao De Protesta.” “Soulaso, like the sunshine, we give it all, from the soul to the sun. Created with love in the Dino/IE Southern California, where the hustle is thick, the land is abundant, and the people are heartfelt,” the band wrote on Instagram.