What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - September 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What To Watch: 7 movies & shows that feature Queen Elizabeth
Los Espookys (HBO Max)
Three years after its first season premiered, “Los Espookys” is back for round two. The series follows four friends that run a business that creates spooky scenarios and situations for people that need them. It’s a weird, hilarious, and sweet show, with one of the best uses of bilingualism in television in recent memory.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)
“Love Is Blind” is a cultural sensation. The new batch of episodes are titled “After the Altar” and follows the reunion of the original couples, catching up on what they’ve been up to and whether or not they’re still together.
Do Revenge (Netflix)
Starring Camilla Mendes and Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge” follows two students at a very cliquey and mean high school, who decide to take matters into their own hands after being publicly humiliated and ostracized. The vibe is bubblegum Hitchcock.
Mija (Disney+)
The documentary follows the relationship between Doris Muñoz, a talent manager, and Jacks Haupt, a singer. As they work hard to make their dreams come true, the doc highlights the struggles they share and face as the first American-born members of their undocumented family.
Atlanta (Hulu)
“Atlanta” is back with its final season, bringing its lead characters (Alfred, Darius, and Earn) back to their home state after a full season of them traipsing around Europe.
Speak No Evil (Shudder)
Shudder is producing some of the best horror movies in the market, making it a great subscription for any fan of the genre. “Speak No Evil” follows a Danish couple and their daughter, who decided to spend a weekend with some acquaintances in their house in Holland. The other couple, which at first appeared to be friendly and welcoming, quickly becomes something different when in their own space. The writers of the movie, brothers Christian and Mads Tafdruo, said they set out to make the most disturbing Danish film in history. They might have succeeded.
Aline (Prime Video)
Lastly, if you’re interested in watching a Celine Dion biopic where the film’s lead is also the writer and director, there’s “Aline.” Valérie Lemercier takes on the role of Dion from age 6, playing her at every stage of her life. It’s weird but you’ll never see anything like it.