What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - September 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Los Espookys (HBO Max)

Three years after its first season premiered, “Los Espookys” is back for round two. The series follows four friends that run a business that creates spooky scenarios and situations for people that need them. It’s a weird, hilarious, and sweet show, with one of the best uses of bilingualism in television in recent memory.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind” is a cultural sensation. The new batch of episodes are titled “After the Altar” and follows the reunion of the original couples, catching up on what they’ve been up to and whether or not they’re still together.

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Starring Camilla Mendes and Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge” follows two students at a very cliquey and mean high school, who decide to take matters into their own hands after being publicly humiliated and ostracized. The vibe is bubblegum Hitchcock.

Mija (Disney+)