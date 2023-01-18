Four women made it to Spotify’s Viva Latino Artists To Watch list

We already know which are the musicians in Spotify’s country, Artists To Watch and hip hop Artists to Watch; now, the streaming platform continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting emerging artists. The platform’s flagship Latin music playlist, Viva Latino, reveals the Latin artists predicted to impact culture and make waves in the music industry in 2023.

This year, the list included four female Latin artists, including Puerto Rican rappers Villano Antillano (6.2M monthly listeners) and Young Miko (1.6M monthly listeners), both of whom were selected for Spotify’s emerging artist global program, RADAR.

©Getty Images



Puerto Rican rappers Villano Antillano (6.2M monthly listeners) and Young Miko (1.6M monthly listeners)

Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia (7.2M monthly listeners) and Puerto Rican artist Paopao (2.1M monthly listeners) are also featured in Spotify’s Latin artists to watch. In December of 2022, Paopao took to the stage at the After-party of Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour, hosted by Spotify.

©Courtesy



Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia (7.2M monthly listeners) and Puerto Rican artist Paopao (2.1M monthly listeners)

The Viva Latino playlist serves as a global stage for the sounds of Latin music as the biggest Latin music Spotify playlist in the world with over 13 million followers, making it one of the most followed playlists on Spotify globally.

Complete List of Viva Latino Artists To Watch for 2023