2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards live updates: Recap of one of the most important events in the music industry

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are here! On September 29, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community showcased live performances from our favorite stars.

The show also honored “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming radio airplay, and social media results.”

The stage of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 shined bright with the stars of Latin music who presented big surprises, including world premieres and impressive collaborations in 17 musical performances.

The night kicked off with Ozuna and the television premiere of his new single “La Copa.” Immediately after, Grupo Firme won their first Billboard Latin in the category Hot Latin Song of the year: Duet or group.

Farruko’s “Pepas” won Latin Rhythm of the Year for being one of the tracks with the most time on the Billboard charts. “Many people as why I come to awards. People wonder if I’m with God or the devil,” the star said. According to Farruko, he attends the shows to spread God’s word and change the narrative of his career by prioritizing family and career.

Calibre 50 presented a fusion of urban and regional Mexican with the premiere of “El Mexicano es fregon.” Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola, Martín López, and Emmanuel Delgado wrote powerful lyrics about hardworking Mexican and their resilience.

Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives came together to make the television premiere of “Cumbia del corazón.” The stars made the Mexican and Colombian community proud with their new track.

Tini presented her hit ballad “Carne y Hueso” for the first time on American television. Manuel Turizo performed his hit song “La Bachata,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart.

Raphael, one of the most successful Spanish singers in the world, took the stage to receive the lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The iconic star was recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions.” Raphael has a career of over 60 years, and his hit songs “Yo Soy Aquel,” “En Carne Viva,” and “Mi Gran Noche” are classic Spanish-language romantic ballads.

Eslabon Armado took home the award for Group of the Year and performed “Hasta la Muerte” from their new album Nostalgia. Grupo Firme brought the house down with the performance of their successful song “Ya supérame,” and then were joined by Camilo to present their first collaboration, “Alaska.”

Becky G and Karol G won the Hot Latin Collaboration of the Year for their hit song “Mamiii.”