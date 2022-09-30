2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards live updates: Recap of one of the most important events in the music industry

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are here! On September 29, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community showcased live performances from our favorite stars.
The show also honored “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming radio airplay, and social media results.”
The stage of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 shined bright with the stars of Latin music who presented big surprises, including world premieres and impressive collaborations in 17 musical performances.
The night kicked off with Ozuna and the television premiere of his new single “La Copa.” Immediately after, Grupo Firme won their first Billboard Latin in the category Hot Latin Song of the year: Duet or group.
Farruko’s “Pepas” won Latin Rhythm of the Year for being one of the tracks with the most time on the Billboard charts. “Many people as why I come to awards. People wonder if I’m with God or the devil,” the star said. According to Farruko, he attends the shows to spread God’s word and change the narrative of his career by prioritizing family and career.
Calibre 50 presented a fusion of urban and regional Mexican with the premiere of “El Mexicano es fregon.” Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola, Martín López, and Emmanuel Delgado wrote powerful lyrics about hardworking Mexican and their resilience.
Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives came together to make the television premiere of “Cumbia del corazón.” The stars made the Mexican and Colombian community proud with their new track.
Tini presented her hit ballad “Carne y Hueso” for the first time on American television. Manuel Turizo performed his hit song “La Bachata,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart.
Raphael, one of the most successful Spanish singers in the world, took the stage to receive the lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The iconic star was recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions.” Raphael has a career of over 60 years, and his hit songs “Yo Soy Aquel,” “En Carne Viva,” and “Mi Gran Noche” are classic Spanish-language romantic ballads.
Eslabon Armado took home the award for Group of the Year and performed “Hasta la Muerte” from their new album Nostalgia. Grupo Firme brought the house down with the performance of their successful song “Ya supérame,” and then were joined by Camilo to present their first collaboration, “Alaska.”
Becky G and Karol G won the Hot Latin Collaboration of the Year for their hit song “Mamiii.”
Then Chayanne took the stage to perform the world premiere of his new song “Como tú y yo.” He was also awarded with the Icon Award. Later in the night Farruko returned to perform the world premiere of the remix of s “Nazareno” and to present a preview of what will be his next single, “Viaje.”
Christina Aguilera performed her response to Vicente Fernandez and José Alfredo Jiménez’s classic “El Rey” with her powerful ranchera “La Reina.” Aguilera was also honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her extensive philanthropic work, as informed by Billboard and Telemundo.
The Latina international superstar took the opportunity to connect again with the Hispanic audience through her special presentation.
The night continued with Ivan Cornejo taking home the award for Artists of the Year, Debut. Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo brought the heat with the television premiere of “Los cachos.”
Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo de Ti” won his first Billboard Latin Award in the Latin Pop Song of the Year category. Maluma surprised all fans with the world premiere of his new song “Junio,” which debuted with his live performance during the award ceremony and will only be available on platforms after he participates in the show.
Grupo Firme won Regional Mexican Song of the Year for “Ya Superame.” In a tribute to Raphael’s unparalleled career, the Spanish star was accompanied by Pablo López, and CNCO in a medley of his greatest hits, including “Mi gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como yo te Amo,” “Que sabe nadie,” and “Escándalo.”
Nicky Jam presented the television premiere of his hit “Sin Novia.” He was also honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award for his impressive artistic career. The Billboard Hall of Fame Award is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending borders of genres and languages.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards handed out its first Billboard Legend Award. This year, they’ll honor Puerto Rican and Christmas icon José Feliciano. The Billboard Legend Award honors artists with a “career and personality that are larger than life,” per the awards official statement. “A person whose contribution to music makes them a household name and who maintains a career that has withstood the test of time.”
José Feliciano is an icon of music. He is one of the first Latin artists to make the crossover to the United States, with his cover of “Feliz Navidad” remaining a classic since its release in the ‘70s.
Elvis Crespo performed his iconic song “Suavemente,” and the merengue version of “La neverita.”
And the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards concluded with a bang! Camilo sang for the first time the theme song Telemundo will use in its coverage of the World Cup, with his interpretation of an exclusive version of “Aeropuerto.”