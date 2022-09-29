Farruko is recognized as one of the most important musical phenomenons in the Latin music industry. Due to his great artistic versatility and his excellence on stage, the multi-platinum artist and two-time Latin GRAMMY winner have managed to conquer massive worldwide audiences and become one of the most innovative exponents of the reggaeton genre.

With eight successful albums and multiple collaborations with international artists of various genres, he has impacted the Hispanic-American community so that HBO has recognized his career in a documentary titled Farruko: En Letra de Otro. His seventh studio album Gangalee debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, entered the Billboard 200 chart, and was certified 7x Platinum.

Within this album, there are essential tracks such as “Nadie,” “Inolvidable,” “La Cartera” featuring Bad Bunny, and “Delincuente” featuring Anuel AA. Likewise, his single “Calma - Remix” with Pedro Capó became an iconic success within Latin music, winning a Latin GRAMMY and receiving a Platinum certification by the RIAA.

In 2020, Farruko received ASCAP songwriting awards for his song “Calma” with Pedro Capó and his global hit “Si Se Da.” Farruko’s mega-hit “La Tóxica” also debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart and the Top 15 of Hot Latin Songs, making it Farruko’s ninth #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart. The single, which already has over 340 million streams on Spotify, and more than 230 million views on YouTube, also dominated several digital platforms, debuting in the Top 20 of YouTube Top Global Music Videos chart, reaching #1 on the USA Hits chart, and entering Spotify’s global Top 50 chart.

The song’s success landed the artist on the cover of prominent playlists such as Spotify’s “Baila Reggaetón” and Apple Music’s “Dale Play.” His song “Si Me Dices Que Sí,” with Reik and Camilo, became an instant worldwide hit and reached the coveted #1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart while making the Top 15 Hot Latin Songs. The single surpassed over 110 million views on YouTube and has been certified RIAA Platinum.

In October 2021, he released his most recent album LA 167, featuring the chart-topper “Pepas,” ranked the ninth most popular Latin song of 2021 on TikTok.