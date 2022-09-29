Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is here! On September 29, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; will feature live performances from our favorite stars and will honor “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media results.”
The stage of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 will shine with the stars of Latin music who will present big surprises, world premieres, and impressive collaborations in 17 musical performances.
When, where to watch?
Thursday, September 29
- 7:00 pm/6c – “La Alfombra de Premios Billboard”
- 7:00 pm ET – “The PreShow”
- 8:00 pm/7c – “Billboard Latin Music Awards”
Who are the most nominated?
Bad Bunny (23), Karol G (15), Becky G (11), Farruko (11), Rauw Alejandro (10), Aventura (7), and Eslabon Armado (6) lead the list of finalists for the Billboard Music Awards a la Música Latina 2022.
When, where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?
Camilo, Manuel Turizo, Piso 21, and Grupo Firme began rehearsing for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists
Although we are super excited for all of them, only Farruko, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro compete in the Artist of the Year category. At HOLA! USA, we are relieved we don’t have to choose one winner; therefore, we decided to enlist our reasons why all of them deserve to take home the award.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!