The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is upon us, and the first group of celebrities began rehearsing for one of Latin music’s biggest nights. Ahead of the ceremony that will be broadcast LIVE on Telemundo this Thursday, September 29, starting at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, Camilo, Manuel Turizo, Piso 21, and Grupo Firme opened the rehearsing schedule on September 27.

The prestigious award is the only one to honor the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, according to Billboard’s renowned weekly charts. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will also air simultaneously on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

When, where to watch?

Thursday, September 29

7:00 pm/6c – “La Alfombra de Premios Billboard”

7:00 pm ET – “The PreShow”

8:00 pm/7c – “Billboard Latin Music Awards”