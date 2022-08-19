Salma Hayek to star in ‘Black Mirror’ season 6

“Black Mirror” is coming back for a new season. The anthology series is packing its sixth season with a variety of exciting actors, among them, Salma Hayek.

The report was revealed by Variety, which claims the show has added a string of newcomers and seasoned actors that include Kate Mara, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy,Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vassan, and more.

The new season of “Black Mirror” was confirmed in May, although details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Per Variety, the new season would have more episodes than season 5, which consisted of only three entries. Season 6 of the series will be the first to air since the year 2019.

“Black Mirror” explores the growing role of technology in our society and our overreliance on it, featuring a variety of distressing situations per episode. When speaking of the series in 2020 to Radio Times, Charlie Brooker, the series creator, explained that he was focusing on other projects for the time being. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Salma Hayek has just finished shooting the movie “Without Blood,” directed by Angelina Jolie, and is working on “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” alongside Channing Tatum. She’s also been producing some intriguing projects, including “Santa Evita,” which is in Spanish and follows the surreal events that surrounded the burial of Eva Perón’s body.