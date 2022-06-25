Salma Hayek shares trailer for ‘Santa Evita,’ the series she produced

Salma Hayek is adding a producing credit to her resume. She shared a trailer for her new series, “Santa Evita,” a story that she calls “almost impossible to believe.”

The series, which will air on Hulu in America and on Star Plus in Mexico and Latin America, which is based on the real life story of Eva Peron’s corpse, which waited three years to be buried within a monument that was never completed.

“I’m excited to share with you the trailer for the new and controversial limited series that I produced Santa Evita. It’s based on a real-life story almost impossible to believe. It will premiere on @hulu in the US, @StarPlusLA in Mexico and Latin America, and @disneyplus in Europe and everywhere else on July 26,” wrote Salma in her post.

The series is made up of seven episodes and it stars Natalia Oreiro and Diego Vazquez and is based on a best selling novel of the same name, written by Tomas Eloy Martinez.

While primarily known for her acting work, Salma Hayek is a renowned producer, known for contributing to make films that put Latinos front and center. This year, her production company Ventanarosa made a partnership with ViX Plus, with the company producing Spanish Language films for the streamer. Hayek will soon star in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” and in Angelina Jolie’s new film, “Without Blood.”