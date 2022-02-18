Olivia Rodrigo takes fans on her personal journey in new Disney+ documentary ‘Driving home 2 u’

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans what they want! The singer has announced her new documentary, titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, giving fans access to never-before-seen footage from the making of her debut album ‘Sour.’

The new trailer for the documentary shows the 18-year-old singer traveling to Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, taking fans on her personal songwriting journey, from creating her successful record to sharing some insight about the meaning behind some of the songs.

Described as a “unique film experience,” the documentary is set to be released on March 25 exclusively on Disney+ and fans can expect “to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour’ like never before.”

The trailer starts with Olivia saying, “I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” while the intro for her hit single ‘Driver’s License’ plays in the background.

She can also be seen in a recording studio, announcing “The album is due in seven days!” to the camera.

The singer reflects on her journey, sharing her emotions and experiences with the viewers by saying “Coming from this place of hurt and you manage to turn it into something you’re proud of, there’s like nothing better than that.”

The documentary will also detail “an authentic look into her creative process, her incredible drive and who she is as an artist and person.”