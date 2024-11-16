Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Cynthia Erivo, and more

The weekend is here! As always, we’re here to help you unwind from the busy week with a little help from your favorite celebrities. Your favorite stars have been sharing hilarious, unique, and sometimes out-of-pocket TikToks that are racking up millions of views. From Rihanna’s hilarious take on a viral sound to Mariah Carey’s snow anatomy lesson, here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week!

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Amelia Gray look like twins while getting lit with her vodka soda during a photoshoot. They had so much fun the model quipped she would never work without it again.

2. Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo randomly takes fashion advice from Argentine-American journalist and stylist Tess Garcia, showing off the look on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The surprise video brought Garcia to tears.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter shares an epic composition of her taking tequila shots while on her short n' sweet tour. The artist is currently celebrating her six GRAMMY nominations for New Artist, Album, Record, Pop Vocal Album, and Pop Solo Performance.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna finds a perfect and hilarious way to use a viral freestyle Kodak Black did while on a live with Kai Cenat while promoting her empire. Her video has already started a trend on the app.

5. Jimmy Fallon

It's clear that Wicked star Ariana Grande had been waiting to do this TikTok voiceover—and she seized the chance to do it with Jimmy Fallon

6. Drew Barrymore

Everyone's favorite actress and host Drew Barrymore shares a look into her life with adorable clips.

7. Lizzo

Lizzo shows off her impressive weight loss and some of the things she's doing in her "healing era."

8. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, AKA the Queen of Christmas, invites fans to talk about the anatomy of snow after declaring "It's time."

9. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson shows how he rolled up to his fight against Jake Paul. Although the 58-year-old lost, he lasted all 8 rounds in the ring.

10. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows off a stunning gown, fresh manicure, and picture-perfect makeup over some of her live vocals for "Waiting For Tonight."