Ilana Glazer, Bill Burr, and more comedy specials to get you through life

Let's be honest - the world is scary right now, and we need all the help we can get to bring joy and laughter into our lives. If you love comedy, Hulu has you covered for the next year.

Hulu has been the place for all your favorite scripted comedies—Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Modern Family, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, to name a few.

Now, they’re bringing the stage to your screen with Hularious, a brand-new lineup of stand-up specials from some of the funniest comedians in the game. A comedy special will drop every month until November 2025, with Jim Gaffigan’s The Skinny (2024) leading the way on Friday, November 22.

Here’s the full schedule so you can plan your laughs:

November 22, 2024: Jim Gaffigan’s The Skinny

As a 7 time Grammy nominee, Gaffigan brings the goofs for everything from weight loss drugs to raising teenagers.

December 20, 2024: Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

© Getty Ilana Glazer

Broad City's Ilana Glazer's unfiltered standup special dives into her life as a stoner mom, her awkward high school years, and life's highs and lows.

January 17, 2025: Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

Roy Wood Jr. looks explores how society has spiraled into a culture of guns, protests, rude, employees, and why some people would rather be alone than be connected.

February 21, 2025: Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate

Chris Distefano is trying to be the best father he can be. Although he's acting with the right intentions, he doesn't always make the right moves.

March 2025: Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

© Getty Bill Burr

April 2025: Jessica Kirson

May 2025: Matteo Lane

June 2025: Atsuko Okatsuka

July 2025: Zarna Garg

August 2025: Ralph Barbosa

September 2025: Andrew Santino

October 2025: Frankie Quinones

November 2025: Sebastian Maniscalco