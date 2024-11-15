New Music Friday: Elena Rose, Maria Becerra, Jessie Reyez, Rauw Alejandro, and more

Happy Friday! The Latin GRAMMYs took center stage last night, and as always it was an unforgettable evening of music, show-stopping performances, and incredible fashion. 2024 is already winding down, and it’s been an amazing year for music, HOLA! has been here keeping your playlist fresh and popping, and we will be here to finish the year strong. Let's get the weekend with our new music roundup.

ELENA ROSE, Maria Becerra - Pa' Qué Volviste?

Venezuelan songstress Elena Rose, fresh off an incredible night at the Latin Grammys with three nominations, teams up with Argentine superstar María Becerra for one of the year’s best female collaborations, "Pa' Que Volviste?" The duo effortlessly blends their unique styles, harmonizing over a genre-bending tropical track with an infectious rhythm.

Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox - And Just Like That...

Jessie Reyez has had an incredible year filled with epic collaborations. For her latest release, the singer teams up with Ari Lennox for "And Just Like That..." The singers combine their R&B and soul to sing about love and loyalty.

Rauw Alejandro & Feid - Revolú

Rauw Alejandro releases his highly anticipated fifth studio album Cosa Nuestra. It includes collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Romeo Santos, Laura Pausini, and Feid with their track "Revolú."

Shawn Mendes - That’s The Dream

Shawn Mendes' highly anticipated album Shawn, has arrived. It includes the dreamy and lovely track, "That's The Dream." "This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It’s been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it," he wrote on social media.

Joe Jonas, Ela Taubert - ¿Cómo Pasó?

Following their debut at the Latin Grammys, Ela Taubert drops her new single "¿Cómo Pasó?" with global superstar Joe Jonas. The bilingual single is all about the highs and lows of love.

Camila Fernández - La Caminera

Camila Fernández releases "La Caminera," a playful mariachi anthem for heartbreak and nostalgia. She sets the scene for a tequila-filled night of singing away the pain of unappreciated love.

Sen Senra - Monolito

Rising Spanish star Sen Senra releases his album PO2054AZ Vol. II. The artist and composer invites fans into his world with fans with the body of work whose title is inspired by his father's Peugeot 205.

Nino Freestyle, Flow 28 - DESCARADA

Two of the Dominican Republic's hottest young talents, Nino Freestyle and Flow 28 will have you ready to dance with this infectious dembow. "Descarada" is guaranteed to heat up any party.

Gwen Stefani - Late To Bloom

The one and only Gwen Stefani releases her fifth studio album Bouquet. It's the first album the singer has released in eight years and fans are calling

"Late To Bloom" one of their favorite songs on the album.