Mariah Carey declares 'It's Time' as the Christmas countdown begins!

The Queen of Christmas has officially sounded the holiday alarm. Just after midnight on Friday, November 1st, Mariah Carey, 55, known globally for her unmatched festive spirit, unveiled her much-anticipated "It's Time" video on Instagram, marking the start of her yearly countdown to Christmas. This year, she embraced a spooky twist, channeling Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, infusing Halloween's final moments with a playful hint of holiday cheer.

Carey, dressed in a mesmerizing black gown, a diamond necklace, dramatic makeup, and a sleek black wig, embodied Morticia's signature style. In a nod to the Addams Family's eccentric charm, she danced alongside a Gomez Addams look-alike before humorously pushing him away and flinging a knife in his direction, which instead landed in a portrait behind him. Then, in true Mariah fashion, she cast a playful smile toward the camera—and her black attire suddenly transformed into a stunning red holiday dress as a countdown to Christmas filled the screen.

As her beloved holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," began to play, Carey appeared seated on a sleigh, wrapped in a red fur-lined dress and surrounded by presents. "It's time!" she announced with a wink, her voice signaling the shift from Halloween frights to holiday delights. In the video's final festive flourish, her male co-star morphed into a lively animated snowman, and the words "It's Time!" appeared once more above a sparkling winter castle as Carey blew a kiss toward her fans.

© NBC THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020 -- (Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

With a simple yet exhilarating caption—"IT'S TIME!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄"—Carey has once again rekindled the holiday spirit, and fans are eagerly ready to embrace the magic she brings each season.

How much money did Mariah Carey earn for “All I Want For Christmas Is You?”

The 1994 hit by Mariah Carey has proven timeless! After 30 years of filling homes with joy, the song's continued popularity is well-deserved, given its excellence and the substantial profits it has generated for Carey.

While the exact earnings are not publicly verified, DailyMail estimates that she has made over $70 million since its release. In 2016, calculations by The Economist suggested her earnings exceeded $60 million, and the New York Post reports she currently earns about $3 million annually from the track.

© Jeff Kravitz Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

The year 2022 was particularly notable for the song. Carey, who has stated that she never referred to herself as the "Queen of Christmas," dominated the charts for 12 weeks. On January 3, Billboard announced that she held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth week running. This accomplishment marks the second time a holiday song has maintained the top spot for four consecutive weeks and the first time in 64 years, previously achieved by "The Chipmunk Song" by David Seville & the Chipmunks in December 1958.

Additionally, she set a new Billboard record in December, having her song return to the number one position for the fourth consecutive year.



