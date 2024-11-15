Willow Smith is all of us after Celine Dion mentions her in her Instagram stories

Willow Smith has been enjoying her life over the past few weeks. The young musician has been celebrating her first Grammy award nominations. She's also received a nod from one of the most iconic musical icons, the great Celine Dion.

© @willowsmith Willow shared a video of herself singing along to Celine Dion's "All By Myself"

Willow recently shared a story on Instagram showing her vocal skills. In the video, she sings Dion's "All By Myself," one of her most famous songs. In the clip, Willow shows off her vocal skills as she mirrors Dion's incredible pitch while also adding some layers of her own.

By the end of the video, she gives an exhausted look to the camera, showing how hard it is to sing that song. Dion was impressed by Willow's voice, sharing the clip on her Instagram stories while adding a white heart.

Willow promptly freaked out when she realized that she was recognized by one of her icons.

"The queen of all queens noticed me.," she wrote in all caps in one of her stories, resharing the video and adding a couple of crying emojis.

© @celinedion Celine Dion's story

Willow's two Grammy nominations

Earlier this week, Will Smith was one of the first to congratulate Willow on her two Grammy nominations. He shared a post on Instagram, showing Willow's album cover and a video of himself talking to the camera.

"Bam, my bean!" he said, happy, standing in front of a poster of his daughter. "Nominated for two Grammys! Congrats, Bean!"

He then leaned closer to the camera, whispering, "I'm so proud!"

In the post's caption, he wrote a sweet message.

"I’ve watched you Suffer: Crying, Falling, Struggling, Rising, Training, Learning, Changing, Quitting, Growing, Collapsing, Rebuilding… And Now… Manifesting Your Wildest Dreams!"

"I am honored to be your Daddy."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Willow and Will Smith

Willow was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical for her record "Empathogen," and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals, and Vocals for her song "Big Feelings."