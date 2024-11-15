Bianca Censori and Kanye West attempt to save their marriage after moving to Los Angeles: 'Kanye changes his mind daily'

Bianca Censori and Kanye West seem to be going strong in their marriage following divorce rumors. The pair spent quality time in Tokyo during the last couple of weeks, shutting down the rumors after being photographed together in the vibrant district of Harajuku.

The celebrity couple is now back in Los Angeles, California, after it was revealed that the rapper made a big purchase in Beverly Hills. They are reportedly living in a 20,000-square-foot lavish mansion in a gated community, featuring 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms on a nearly seven-acre plot of land.

As reported by TMZ, the mansion was priced at $35 million at the time of the purchase, and Bianca was spotted buying a couple of things for the new home in LA. A close source to the couple revealed to the Daily Mail that this is an attempt to have "stability" and "save their marriage."

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori make a stylish visit to Cienega Med Spa

"Bianca is sick of hopping from hotel to hotel and from city to city. She has been doing this their entire marriage. She’s not had any stability since she married Kanye," the insider shared. "Kanye changes his mind daily on what he wants to do and that house was purchased with the intent of living in it."

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted strolling through The Grove in Los Angeles

"One day they are moving into their dream home. The next he is building a community on top of it and leveling it. Then the next day they are flipping it," the source explained. "This house was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage because Kanye knows what she wants, which is a family and to be grounded. But her family don't know if Kanye is going to give this to her."

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori browses home decor at Williams Sonoma in LA

"Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year now," the insider shared with the publication. The Australian architect and the rapper are now living on the property and have multiple celebrity neighbors including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Adele.