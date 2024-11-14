Bianca Censori changes her look: Spotted in LA wearing figure-hugging dress and lace tights

Bianca Censori is transforming her wardrobe. The Australian architect seems to be elevating her look after spending time in Tokyo with her husband, Kanye West. The pair are now back in Los Angeles after the rapper made a big purchase in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity couple seems to have moved back to LA after spending multiple weeks in Asia. Kanye recently purchased a $35 million lavish mansion in a gated community in Beverly Hills, as reported by TMZ. The 20,000-square-foot home features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms on a nearly seven-acre plot of land.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori browses home decor at Williams Sonoma in LA

Bianca's latest outing proves that she could be leaning towards a different style, as she is known for her signature revealing ensembles. This time, Bianca was photographed in LA wearing a figure-hugging sleeveless minidress in white featuring a high neck.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori browses home decor at Williams Sonoma in LA

She paired the look with white lace tights and matching white pointed-toe heels. Bianca is also seemingly changing her hairstyle, letting it grow longer than her usual pixie cut. She rocked a soft glam makeup look and wore a diamond ring while doing some shopping.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori recently spotted at Disneyland with friends

Bianca was seen making a stop at Williams Sonoma where she bought a couple of things for her new home with Kanye. She was driving her Tesla Cybertruck and was seemingly by herself.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori make an entrance in Harajuku

This is not the first time she is photographed in a different look, as she was seen in Tokyo's famous neighborhood Harajuku earlier this month, wearing a similar outfit. Bianca wore a light blue dress featuring a high neck and long sleeves. The architect looked stylish pairing the minidress with white micro shorts and pink pointed-toe heels.

She also rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pale pink lip, and styled her short hair slicked back. Meanwhile, Kanye decided to change his usual sweatpants and hoodie for gray jeans, and a green bomber jacket. He completed the look with a black belt and black sneakers.