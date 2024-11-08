Aubrey Plaza stuns in see-through sheer dress at comedy event

Aubrey Plaza wore one of her most bold looks this week. The actress and comedian attended the Dead Funny: An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers event, opting for a sheer dress paired with some black micro shorts.

© Jamie McCarthy Aubrey Plaza at the Dead Funny: An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers

The event was hosted this Thursday in New York City and was conducted for the benefit of God's Love We Deliver, an organization that provides meals and food to people in need.

Plaza wore a Gucci sheer dress embellished with various crystals. It also had lacy straps and velvet cups, providing a lot of details to add to the sheer look.

To round out the look, Plaza used some key accessories, like the choker she wore, which was made out of a lace fabric that matched the top part of the dress.

She paired the look with black micro shorts, heels, and styled her hair wavy.

© Jamie McCarthy Aubrey Plaza at the Dead Funny: An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers

Plaza's busy year

Over the past couple of months, Plaza has been attending various premieres and events following the debut of her new series, "Agatha All Along." The Disney+ series stars Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, and more as witches taking on a new adventure.

Plaza plays the series villain and has been discussing her role with various news outlets.

In an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Plaza discussed more personal experiences, including the stroke she suffered when she was in her early '20s. "It was really a freak thing, honestly," she said.

"The craziest thing about it was... kind of the coolest thing about it was... it happened mid-sentence. I took the train to Astoria to have lunch with my friends and I walked into their apartment and in mid-sentence, it just happened."

She revealed that she forgot how to talk for a minute and she lost control of her motor skills. "You start to understand that your brain is not you," she said.