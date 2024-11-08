Melania Trump was noticeably absent from important Trump family moment: 'Where’s Melania?'

Melania Trump shared her excitement following Donald Trump's presidential win. The former and future first lady stood by her husband's side during election day and celebrated with their closest friends and family members at Mar-a-Lago after the results were revealed.

However, online users noticed that Melania was absent during an important moment of the celebration. Kai Trump, who voiced her support for her grandfather during the elections, shared a photo on Twitter/X where members of the Trump family could be seen celebrating the victory.

The photo even included Elon Musk, who showed his support for Trump during the campaign. And while it's unclear why Melania was missing from the photo, which included Ivanka, Tiffany, and Lara Trump, there was also one more person missing.

© @KaiTrumpGolfs/X Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump shared family photo after the elections

Don Jr. Trump’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen in the celebratory photo. This is not the first time Melania is missing from an important moment, as she was also absent from the family Christmas photo that also took place at Mar-a-Lago.

© Joe Raedle Donald Trump arrives to speak with former First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center

Despite the noticeable absence, Melania proudly supported her husband in a recent statement. "The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility," she shared after Trump's victory. "We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom."

© Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram Melania Trump missing from family Christmas photo at Mar-a-Lago

She continued. "I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security. American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore."

Meanwhile, the future president shared his love and appreciation for Melania during his speech. “I also want to thank my beautiful wife, Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country," he said, celebrating the release of her memoir, which included multiple revelations from her time at the White House.