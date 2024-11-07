Barron Trump reportedly helped Trump pick key podcasts to appear in; 'Call Barron'

Despite his young age, Barron Trump appears to have played a key role in his father's triumphant presidential campaign. According to new reports, Donald Trump asked his campaign strategists to rely on his son's opinion when vetting a list of podcasts to tour, all in hopes of courting the votes from young men.

© Joe Raedle Melania, Barron, and Donald Trump on the night of the election

The information was published in Time Magazine, in an article called "How Trump Won."

“These young men didn’t get their news from mainstream media and were less concerned with reproductive rights or democratic backsliding," wrote Eric Cortesella.

"When they did interact with politics, it was mostly through edgy bro podcasts and social media. They appreciated Trump’s brashness and habit of smashing norms."

The article explains that Trump hired a Republican consultant to provide him with a list of podcasts to make appearances in. When he was provided the list, he reportedly said, “Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know.”

Barron suggested for Trump to appear on various podcasts, including Theo Von and Adin Ross, two famous internet personalities. Trump spoke with Ross in August, and mentioned his son.

“My son’s told me about you, and they told me about how big, he said, ‘Dad, he’s really big,’” said Trump.

The strategy worked, with the election results showing just how much young men support Trump.

© JIM WATSON Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump

Barron Trump's first time voting

Earlier this week, Melania Trump revealed that it would be Barron's first time behind the voting booth. She shared a photo of the moment his son cast his vote, showing him wearing a tux and standing behind the voting booth as he filled in his ballot.

"Voted for the first time - for his dad! #18yearsold #presidentialelection," she captioned the post.

This year, Barron kicked off his college career at New York University. According to Melania, he is happy to be back in the city where he lived part of his childhood.

"He's doing great," she said in an appearance on The Five. "He loves his classes and his professors. He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again."