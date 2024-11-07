Simone Biles urges President Biden to 'make some things shake' after Kamala Harris's defeat in 2024 election

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles sent a powerful message to President Joe Biden less than 24 hours after Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States. Known for her strength and advocacy, Biles made it clear on social media that she had been rooting for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, during this election cycle.

In a post on Threads on Election Day, Biles publicly supported Harris, showcasing her commitment to representation and the issues championed by the vice president. However, when Harris lost the 2024 election, Biles did not remain silent. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reaction and issue a pointed call to action for Biden as he nears the end of his term.

© Alex Wong WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 7: U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House July 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 recipients. The award honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back, and make some things shake before your departure. xoxo the women in America," Biles wrote, capturing the attention of her millions of followers. Her message was direct and heartfelt, reflecting a sentiment of urgency that many Americans feel about critical issues facing women in the country.

Biles' words resonate with her fans and advocates alike, who quickly shared and responded to her post. Her statement echoes her long-standing commitment to advocating for women's rights, reproductive rights, and gender equality.

© Getty Images Olympian Simone Biles of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

As one of the most influential athletes in the world, Biles' advocacy extends beyond gymnastics. Her message follows Cardi B's taking to social media to thank Kamala Harris for running a consistent campaign. "To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and integrity!" she wrote.

"You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!" the rapper admitted.

© Andrew Harnik Cardi B arrives during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!" the star concluded. Cardi's words follow a deleted video message addressing the results.

Cardi B appeared at a rally in Wisconsin to praise and support Kamala Harris ahead of election day. Her speech sparked a heated exchange with Elon Musk after she championed economic inequality and women's rights. The billionaire disapproved, implying that Cardi was not speaking her own words.