Melania Trump releases statement following presidential election: 'We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom'

First Lady Melania Trump has vowed to "safeguard" freedom following her husband's presidential win. Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States, the mom of one released a statement on her X account.

"The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility," she stated. "We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security. American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore."

Melania has previously said that serving as first lady of the United States "has been the greatest honor of" her life. When her husband was first inaugurated back in 2017, she became the second first lady born outside of the United States.

The former first lady was by her husband's side as Donald delivered his victory speech early Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach. The president-elect thanked his wife in his remarks, mentioning her self-titled memoir, which was released last month. "I want to also thank my beautiful wife, Melania, first lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country, can you believe that?" he said, before giving his wife a kiss on the cheek.

Donald added, "She has done a great job. Works very hard. Works very hard to help people, so I just want to thank her."

Melania and Donald have been married since 2005. The pair, who share one child, son Barron Trump, will celebrate 20 years of marriage on Jan. 22, 2025. In an interview with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt in September, Melania revealed what she loves most about her husband. "His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness," she shared.

"He's very special," Melania continued. "His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."