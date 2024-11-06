Cardi B pens inspiring message to Vice President Kamala Harris after Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win

Cardi B turned her disappointment into positivism after Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory on Tuesday, November 5. The Dominican-American rapper took to social media to release a statement in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cardi, who joined Kamala on the campaign trail, said Harris ran her campaign with integrity. "To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and integrity!" she wrote.

© Andrew Harnik Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024, in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!" the rapper admitted.

"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!" the star concluded. Cardi's words follow a deleted video message addressing the results.

Cardi appeared at a rally in Wisconsin to praise and support Harris ahead of election day. "Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog," she said. "I've been underestimated. My success, belittle and discredited. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us how we got to the top."

© Pascal Le Segretain Cardi B attends the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

Her speech sparked a heated exchange with Elon Musk after she championed economic inequality and women's rights. The billionaire voiced his disapproval, implying that Cardi was not speaking her own words. "Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy," he wrote on X. Cardi quickly countered Musk's claims, challenging his assertion of her inauthenticity. "I'm not a puppet, Elon," Cardi fired back on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

She told her story, recounting her upbringing as the daughter of two immigrant parents who struggled to provide for their family. "I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty, and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you," she wrote, challenging Musk's understanding of what it means to overcome hardship. "But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle."

© Getty Images Cardi B is seen in Chelsea on November 02, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As of Wednesday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. EST, Vice President Kamala Harris has not shared any statements regarding Donald Trump's victory.