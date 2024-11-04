Alicia Keys and Michelle Obama stun in suits while sharing an inspiring message; 'We are the catalyst for change!'

Alicia Keys and Michelle Obama have joined forces to remind Americans of the importance of the upcoming elections. In a new post made on Instagram, Keys shared photos and videos of herself and Obama as the two were guest speakers at several events, reminding people of the importance of letting their voices be heard.

© @aliciakeys Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys

Keys wore various outfits but the most striking one was a green three-piece suit made out of a jacket, a vest, and some pants. She paired them with a white button-up, resulting in an elegant outfit that provided her with a powerful aura.

Joining her was Michelle Obama, who also wore a pinstriped suit. Her was grey and was also made up of three pieces, including a corset, pants, and a jacket. A photo shows the two smiling for the cameras as they stand side by side.

Keys also shared some videos, showing the crowd happy to see her and bits of her speech. "How many people think women can't lead just because they haven't seen enough of it?" she said in her speech, which was held in Pennsylvania, one of these elections' swing states.

"When our kids look in classrooms at the pictures of presidents on the wall, every single one of them is a man... No wonder it's hard for them to imagine a female president, they've never seen one."

She also shared a video of Obama speaking on the podium, discussing the importance of building a more vibrant and inclusive America.

Keys' emotional caption and call to vote

Keys recapped her thoughts in the post's caption, emphasizing the importance of community and democracy. "November 2, 2024. I was so fulfilled yesterday!" she wrote.

"Everything we need is inside of us. We are the catalyst for change! All we have to do is show up and be a part of the process. I’m proud of everyone in Pennsylvania for spreading love and compassion. Let’s do this!!!"

"Election Day is TWO days away! Make your plan, grab your friends, and get to the polls."