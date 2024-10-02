Alicia Keys surprises New York Liberty team with epic locker room celebration after their win

After securing a resounding victory over the back-to-back WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, the New York Liberty are now leading the semifinal series with an impressive 2-0 record. The team celebrated their triumph at the Barclays Center with an unexpected but well-deserved locker room celebration initiated by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys, who made a surprise appearance.

Alicia Keys, known for her chart-topping hits, including "Empire State of Mind," joined the team and treated them to a live rendition of her iconic song. The players enthusiastically joined in, creating an unforgettable moment.

New York Liberty will have three opportunities to secure its spot in the WNBA finals as it faces off against Las Vegas Aces. The next showdown is scheduled for Friday, October 4, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

© Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty heads for the net as A'ja Wilson #22 and nn15 defend in the second half of Game Two of the WNBA Semifinals at Barclays Center on October 01, 2024 in New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 88-84.

Celebrating the 'Empire State of Mind'

During the summer of 2024, Alicia Keys hinted at a potential new collaboration with JAY-Z. The dynamic duo, known for their 2009 hit “Empire State of Mind,” appeared in a teaser video that had fans and music industry leaders speculating what’s next for the iconic pair.

Keys also celebrated the monumental success of “Empire State of Mind,” which surpassed one billion streams. “1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams. Thank you! We love you. What’s next…,” she wrote on Instagram.

© GettyImages Alicia Keys and JAY Z might be releasing a new collaboration

The song was featured on JAY-Z’s “The Blueprint 3” album and quickly became an anthem, giving the rapper his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The iconic track also won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song. The record was certified nine times platinum by the RIAA in June 2023.

In 2022, Alicia revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth requested several songs for her Platinum Jubilee Concert, including “Empire State of Mind,” alongside other hits such as “Superwoman,” and “Girl on Fire.” Sharing a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage, the Grammy winner wrote, “Epic night at the jubilee!! Celebrating the Queen and all the Queens!!!!!👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 “She’s got her feet on the ground and she’s burning it down!” FYI: Every song was requested personally by the Queen Even EMPIRE!! Big lovvveeee!!!!!💥💥💥💜💜💜.”