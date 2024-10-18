Melania Trump reveals what Donald Trump said to her when they first met in 1998

Melania and Donald Trump continue to go strong in their marriage. The pair first met at a party in 1998, and while the former model did not know much about the businessman, they connected after a brief conversation, which is detailed in Melania's memoir.

The former first lady revealed that she knew Trump was "a businessman or a celebrity" when they first met in New York City. Melania was accompanied by one of her friends, while the former president was with a blonde woman at the time.

“I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else," Melania revealed, adding that Trump's eyes were "filled with curiosity and interest” when he sat next to her and started a conversation.

© Ron Galella Melania Knauss at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall in New York City

“He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels. It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance," she detailed, explaining that she did not think much of the conversation as he was accompanied by a “beautiful date.”

© Vinnie Zuffante Donald Trump and girlfriend Melania Knauss attend the 1999 MTV Video Awards

Melania highlighted his "magnetic energy" and said it was " a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk.” She went on to say that despite being at a party with "so much bustling activity" around them, Trump made her “feel like the center of his world.”

© New York Daily News Archive Donald Trump and friend Melania at the MetroGuide launch party at Daniels.

However, Melania decided not to share her phone number with him at the time, and Trump said he would share his contact details only if she promised to call him. The pair said goodbye and the former president wrote a note on his business card before giving it to her.

"There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision," she added. "There was an undeniable spark." The couple married in 2005, and Melania described it as "a beautiful affair – a breathtaking gown, a perfectly curated menu by a renowned chef, and captivating live performances by musical legends."